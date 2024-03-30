Chinese Man Who Illegally Crossed Border Gets 12 Years in Prison for Possessing Child Porn Videos

A federal judge sentenced a Chinese migrant who illegally crossed the border into Texas to 12 years in prison after authorities found several videos depicting child porn in his cell phone. One of the videos involved a girl who was under the age of five years.

Chinese national Tong Sun went before U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton this week at a federal courthouse in McAllen, Texas, where he received a prison sentence of 144 months following a child pornography conviction. Sung pleaded guilty to the charge on December 20, 2023, according to information obtained from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

Breitbart Texas first reported on the case in May 2023, after agents with Homeland Security Investigations charged him with child porn possession. U.S. Border Patrol agents found the images in the Chinese migrant’s cell phone while they were processing him after he had illegally crossed the border into Texas. According to prosecutors, Sun entered Texas near the border town of Roma, a notorious human smuggling location.

According to court documents, Sun gave Border Patrol agents permission to search his phone. When questioned by HSI agents about the content, he said that he had purchased the phone years prior and had planned on erasing the porn content before crossing the river into Texas but was unable to. The content included a video of a man forcing a girl appearing to be under the age of 5 to perform sexual acts. A second video showed similar content with a preteen girl.

