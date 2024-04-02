EXCLUSIVE: 140K Migrants Apprehended in March Along Southwest Border

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the southwest border apprehended nearly 140,000 migrants during March, according to an unofficial report reviewed by Breitbart Texas. The number of migrant apprehensions at the southwest border remains virtually unchanged from February.

Agents assigned to the nine southwest Border Patrol sectors apprehended just under 140,000 migrants in March, the unofficial Border Patrol tally revealed. This is nearly unchanged from the just over 140,000 migrants apprehended in February.

The apprehension report for March brought the total for the first six months of FY24, which began on October 1, 2023, to more than 1,034,000. This marks the third year in a row where agents apprehended more than one million migrants in the first six months of the year.

Despite a slowdown in the number of apprehensions during the last two weeks of the month, the Tucson Sector reported the largest number of apprehensions in the March report. Tucson Sector agents apprehended approximately 42,000 migrants in March, bringing the sector to approximately 342,000 migrant apprehensions in the six-month total.

The march Tucson Sector total is down from the nearly 50,000 migrant apprehensions reported in February. The February report indicated an increase of approximately 110 percent over the prior year.

The San Diego Sector reported the second-largest number of migrant apprehensions in March. The just-over 33,000 apprehensions are up from approximately 31,560 apprehensions in February. The February apprehensions were up by more than 85 percent from one year earlier.

The El Paso Sector reported the apprehension of approximately 30,000 migrants. This is up from the 24,000 apprehended in February.

The Del Rio Sector reported a decline in the number of apprehensions between February and March. Del Rio agents apprehended just over 11,000 migrants in March. This was down from the 14,000 apprehended in February.

Apprehensions in the five Texas-based border sectors remained virtually unchanged from February to March, with approximately 53,000 reported apprehensions each month.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.