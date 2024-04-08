Dismembered Bodies, Executions Plague Once Peaceful Central Mexican State

A territorial push by the narco-terrorist group Cartel Jalisco New Generation led to a new wave of violence in the once-peaceful central Mexican state of Puebla. Severed human heads, threats, and executions sparked concern since the beginning of April.

At the start of April, Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) sent out a video where they claimed to be carrying out an operation called Barredora Puebla or “Streetsweeper Puebla.” The group claimed government officials are tied into the widespread theft of cargo and the smuggling of migrants and asked the governor to fix it or they would. In recent months, several police officers from Puebla have been linked to highway robberies targeting cargo trucks, Mexico’s Proceso reported. Highway robberies have become an ongoing problem in central Mexico where authorities have been unable to address the issue.

Over the weekend, cartel gunmen left seven severed human heads and their bodies in and around a vehicle along one of the main loops in the city of Puebla, El Sol de Puebla reported. A passing motorist was the first to discover the gory crime scene. The driver contacted authorities and recorded the incident.

The gunmen had left five severed human heads around the car and two others inside a trash bag. Several bodies were also inside the vehicle, some dismembered. Authorities have not publicly identified the victims but claimed that there were some posterboards with threats. Authorities did not specify if the messages were from CJNG, Proceso reported.

The gory crime scene comes soon after a group of gunmen shot and killed a Mexican social media influencer named Vielka Pulido and her boyfriend as they were leaving a local gym in Puebla. At the time of the killing, the gunmen appeared to have gone after the man first and killed Pulido during the attack.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.