Report: Indiana National Guardsman Shot Migrant Stabbing Two Others at Texas Border

Texas authorities are investigating a shooting at the border where an Indiana National Guardsman allegedly shot at a man who was stabbing two migrants. After the shooting, the suspect fled back to Mexico while U.S. authorities treated the wounded migrants.

According to a U.S. Border Patrol internal document leaked to NewsNation and published by journalist Ali Bradley, the incident happened on Sunday afternoon in El Paso. Federal and state authorities use the documents to warn about possible dangers to agents on the field.

The incident took place when an Indiana National Guardsman sent to Texas as part of Operation Lone Star fired at a migrant who was reportedly stabbing other migrants.

Operation Lone Star is an ongoing border security mission headed by Texas. State troopers and national guardsmen from multiple states have been working border security tours of duty, and Republican governors continue claiming the Biden administration has failed to secure the border. The operation comes at a time when U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seen three record-setting years of migrant apprehensions and asylum seeker claims after the migrants illegally entered the country between ports of entry.

Two migrants sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the stabbing attack, the report states. It remains unclear if the stabbing suspect was injured or not since he fled to Mexico after the incident.

