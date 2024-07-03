Three Guatemalan Fugitive Migrants Arrested, Deported from Texas Border Sector

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents arrested and later deported three Guatemalan migrants with outstanding criminal warrants from their home country. The migrants were tracked through a binational effort before being removed to Guatemala.

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony “Scott” Good posted photos on social media depicting the arrest and removal of three Guatemalan migrants. Border Patrol agents worked in conjunction with officials in Guatemala to identify the three migrants as wanted fugitives.

Good says the migrants were wanted in Guatemala for aggravated rape, domestic violence, and illegal possession of a firearm. Following the background investigation by the El Paso Sector agents, the migrants were repatriated to Guatemala, Good reported.

6/25: 6/25: BORSTAR agents in El Paso & Sunland Park Fire Dept. saved several lives in Santa Teresa, NM. After watching 3 people from their group drown, 6 subjects became stranded & had to be rescued from the water. pic.twitter.com/uCIFqmoeuu — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) June 28, 2024

Late last month, El Paso Border Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents teamed up with fire department officials to rescue six migrants, Chief of the Border Patrol Jason Owens posted on X. Unfortunately, three other migrants from the group drowned while trying to enter the United States from Mexico illegally.

Through the end of May, the latest reports available from CBP, Border Patrol agents rescued more than 3,600 migrants from life-threatening situations this fiscal year.