Biden’s Border Crisis is Catastrophic, Says Texas Governor at RNC Convention

Texas Governor Greg Abbott told delegates at the Republican National Convention and a live television audience that President Joe Biden’s border crisis has had a catastrophic impact on his state and the entire nation. Abbott’s convention speech came on the night that Senator J.D. Vance accepted the Republican Party nomination to become Vice President of the United States.

During his speech at the Republican National Convention on July 17, Governor Abbott reminded the crowd that Texas is standing on the line to defend the Texas border with Mexico in the absence of border security enforcement by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Biden deserted his duty on his first day in office,” the Texas governor told the assembled delegates. “He gutted President Trump’s policies, and the result has been catastrophic.”

After repeated attempts by Abbott to get President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to come to the Texas Border, Abbott told the conventioners that he decided to bring the border to them. Abbott ordered the voluntary busing of migrants to Washington, D.C., and other sanctuary cities across the nation.

When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris refused to visit Texas to see the border crisis they created, I took the border to them. Texas has bused over 119,700 illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities across the country. We will keep those buses rolling until the border is finally secure. pic.twitter.com/G9yXBsntPd — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 18, 2024

Abbott discussed how his office ordered the deployment of thousands of Texas National Guardsmen and DPS troopers to the border region in response to Biden’s intentional decision to reverse the successful policies put in place by President Donald Trump. Abbott said the National Guard strung hundreds of miles of razor wire along the border.

“They (National Guardsmen) built those barriers to stop illegal crossings,” Abbott explained. “When Joe Biden ordered (Border Patol) to cut that razor wire, I ordered the National Guard to triple the razor wire on the border.”

Abbott went on to say that voters can fire Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on November 5.

On November 5th, Joe Biden will be FIRED. And come January, Donald Trump will again be our President. He will enforce our immigration laws, fight the Mexican drug cartels, and arrest criminal illegal immigrants. It’s time to restore order at the border. pic.twitter.com/03krdYv3kP — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 18, 2024

“And, come January, Donald Trump will again be our President,” Abbott concluded. “He will enforce our immigration laws, fight the Mexican drug cartels, and arrest criminal illegal immigrants. It’s time to restore order at the border.”