Dallas Police Officer Killed, 2 Wounded in Shootout with Suspect

A Dallas police officer is dead after being found shot in his marked patrol vehicle in the Oak Cliff neighborhood Thursday night. Two responding officers were also shot — one in critical condition.

Dallas Police Department officials report they received a call about an officer in distress around 10 p.m. Thursday. Other officers responded to the Oak Cliff area and found an officer in his marked patrol unit who had been shot, according to Fox 4 Dallas.

“Our department is hurting.” This night has turned into tragedy for @DallasPD — it has been officially confirmed that a DPD officer was killed in a shooting in Oak Cliff, two other officers were wounded. @NBCDFW @LauraHarrisNBC5 FULL STORY: https://t.co/TJYYOQhMrB pic.twitter.com/4HBZVdvvkz — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) August 30, 2024

The responding officers engaged in gunfire with the suspected gunman. Two officers sustained gunshot wounds at the scene.

Officials report all three officers were taken to a hospital. One officer is confirmed to have died from his wounds. A second is listed in critical condition, the Fox 4 report continued. The third officer is expected to survive his wounds.

A home security video obtained by NBCDFW captured the sound of around a dozen gunshots at 10:12 p.m. Other neighbors reported hearing “a flurry of gunfire.

The suspect led officers on a lengthy high-speed pursuit following the exchange of gunfire. The pursuit came to a conclusion in the suburb of Lewisville, located north of Dallas.

BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer killed, two more hospitalized in Thursday night shooting. Suspect was shot & killed in Lewisville after a chase. The suspect weapon is seen in the second image. Click @wfaa article below for updates. https://t.co/z4JoNhfDH5 pic.twitter.com/8YGz3ymA6p — Giovanni (@giovanniphotog) August 30, 2024

“The preliminary investigation is showing that when that suspect exited the vehicle, he had a long gun,” Dallas PD Director of Communications Kristin Lowman told reporters during a press conference Friday morning. “Dallas police officers then shot at the suspect, fired at that suspect, and he died at the scene.”

Police say a motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.

A police honor guard gathered outside the hospital to pay respects to the slain officer.

WATCH LIVE: Police are lining up at Methodist Hospital where a procession is expected to take place for a Dallas police officer who was shot and killed. https://t.co/ExJJbGBhtW pic.twitter.com/Ldza0JdnCu — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) August 30, 2024

“Our department is hurting. We have officers who are injured, who are in the hospital, and we lost one of our own,” Lowman stated. “We ask tonight, and this morning, for the thoughts and prayers of our city for not only those who are recovering in the hospital, but for the fallen, for their family, and their loved ones, and for us as a department as well.”

Texas Rangers arrived in Lewisville to investigate the officer-involved shooting death of the as-yet-unidentified suspected cop killer.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, the Dallas police officer is the 36th law enforcement officer to be shot and killed so far this year. At least 94 law enforcement officers lost their lives in the line of duty this year.

One week ago, Investigator Taylor Bristow of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia was also shot and killed. A total of six officers died from gunfire in August, the report states.