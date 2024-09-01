Aurora, Colorado, officials are asking the courts to let them evict Venezuelan migrant gangs from apartment buildings, even as Democrat Gov. Jared Polis keeps dismissing video reports of gang takeovers.

Only two days ago, Polis and his spokespeople were telling Americans to ignore their lying eyes concerning video of armed migrant gangs taking over apartment buildings and forcing citizens to turn their rent money over to the gang.

NEW VIDEO armed group at troubled #aurora #colorado apartment complex now home to many migrants. Councilmember @DaniJurinsky says gangs have taken over the complex @KDVR @AuroraPD pic.twitter.com/J1uie8Y2M6 — Vicente Arenas (@vicentearenastv) August 28, 2024

The governor’s spokesman told the media that the reports of armed members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua were a figment of Aurora council member Danielle Jurinsky’s imagination.

The spokesman also slammed local Aurora officials, adding that Polis “really hopes that the city council members in charge stop trashing their own city when they are supposed to keep it safe.”

But a source in the Department of Homeland Security confirmed Friday that the armed men seen in the viral video are members of the Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua, according to NewsNation.

Other evidence also belies the governor’s lack of concern. For instance, owners of some of the buildings told Fox News that migrants had flooded into their buildings and crime has been on the uptick ever since.

Fox News also reported that the Aurora city attorney’s office is set to ask a judge to declare the properties a “criminal nuisance.”

“This will require a municipal judge to issue the order with the goal of getting these properties back under the control of the property owners,” Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said in a social media post:

On Sunday, Polis tried to claim that Vice President Harris supports building a wall on the southern border with Mexico.

“Look, this is another issue that as it gets into the public discourse is very misleading. Democrats in general, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, you know, Barack Obama, have always been supportive of building barriers and walls for certain parts of the border as part of a comprehensive border strategy,” Polis said Sunday on ABC’s This Week.

However, the claim that Harris supports border wall construction is less than convincing. Harris has tied her support of any such support to passage of the repeatedly failed Democrat border bill called the “Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act.” It is unlikely this bill would ever pass in any form, so her support of the wall is meaningless in this case.

Further, she has made public statements against the construction of a border wall.

Trump’s border wall is just a stupid use of money. I will block any funding for it. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 21, 2017

Meanwhile, some citizens in Aurora are organizing to try and get ahead of the criminal gangs.

In Aurora, Colorado, armed residents are reclaiming their streets and posting signs to show they mean business. pic.twitter.com/qxrq4F9awV — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) September 1, 2024

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston