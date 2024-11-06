Trump Carries 97 Percent Hispanic Texas Border County that Voted Democrat Since 1896

Reports indicate that President-elect Donald J. Trump flipped a Texas border county that has voted Democrat in every presidential race since 1896. At 97 percent, the county is said to be the most Hispanic county in the nation.

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson’s office reported that the Trump/Vance ticket garnered 57.73 percent of the vote (100 percent of the vote reported) in Starr County, Texas. The Harris/Walz ticket only brought in 41.84 percent of the county’s vote.

The San Antonio Express-News reported that Starr County, located in the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector, has voted for the Democratic Party presidential candidate in every election since 1896. This is the longest reported streak of any county in the nation.

A Texas counties map published on social media by CBSRGV news anchor Sydney Hernández shows that President-elect Trump and Vice-President-elect J.D. Vance carried nearly every county along the Texas border with Mexico. Only six border-region counties were carried by the Harris/Wallz ticket.

A map from the 2020 presidential election shows how much ground Democrats lost in the 2024 race.

The Secretary of State’s website reports that Trump carried the vote in Starr County by a margin of 57.73 to 41.84. A total of 16,358 votes were cast.

The New York Post reported that President Joe Biden carried the county in 2020 with 52 percent of the vote. In 2016, Hillary Clinton carried Starr County with 79 percent of the vote.