Brazile on Biden Blaming Bigotry for Harris Loss: We Elected Obama Twice, I’m ‘Proud’ of U.S.

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” ABC News Contributor and former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile responded to former President Joe Biden blaming Kamala Harris’ defeat in the 2024 race on racism and sexism by saying that while “America may have problems with race,” the country did elect Barack Obama twice and she’s “proud” to live in a country that did so.

Brazile said, “Kamala Harris, there were many reasons for her defeat, but I think among the first was the fact that the six or seven million Americans who voted for Biden-Harris in 2020 did not come out because they didn’t feel that the administration was doing enough. And maybe when Kamala was on ‘The View’ and they asked her, what would you do differently? She should say, I’m going to lower costs, I am going to keep faith with the American people, I’m going to create jobs, I’m going to work for you. And if I’m not working hard enough, you take me out in four years. But, look, we know why Kamala lost.”

She continued, “And one last thing, I know people talk about racism, we elected Barack Hussein Obama not once, but twice. So, America may have problems with race, but I’ll tell you one damn thing: I am proud that I live in a country that elected Barack Hussein Obama.”

She added, “[W]e are going to have a woman president, y’all just mark my word on that, too.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett