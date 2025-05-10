The Trump administration “immediately” took action to deescalate the situation between India and Pakistan, ultimately reaching a ceasefire peace deal, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, also predicting that the Ukraine-Russia conflict would have never happened had President Trump been in office.

“What’s interesting is how quick they responded to this,” the senator observed on the morning the “full and immediate” ceasefire was announced by President Donald Trump.

“You know, there’s been tension between India and Pakistan for quite some time, not to mention… they’re both nuclear countries, so that tension can boil very quick, very fast,” he observed, noting that armed conflict between those two nuclear countries is clearly not something the world wants to take place, “especially with as volatile as a world that Biden left us.”

“What you saw was the Trump administration immediately take action in this. Rubio immediately went over there. Vice President was involved. The President was involved… They were able to get to the head of a table and work through — literally work through the night,” he said.

LISTEN:

The senator said they were alerted Thursday that they were “pretty close” to a deal for an immediate ceasefire. He explained that there is still tension, and that will always exist.

“But the idea that they’re not shooting at each other anymore, and it was beginning to escalate — because it goes from a tit for that to escalation, to escalation to troops, and then troops, you got a full-fledged war, and that can happen in a matter of 24 hours,” Mullin said, crediting Trump’s leadership for stopping what could have been much worse.

“In this case, because we have a strong leader in the White House, they were able to stop it before it started,” he said, adding that he “always says that the war in Ukraine would have never taken place if he was in office.”

“And we see why, because he was able to stop this from happening, too,” Mullin added.

