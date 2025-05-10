Brazile: I Think Disney Will ‘Skip’ Gay Days at Abu Dhabi Park

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” ABC News Contributor and former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile stated that she’s glad that Disney announced that they’re planning to open up a new theme park and resort in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and wants to see American products and brands represented globally, but she also doubts the park will have the same Gay Days events they have at their park in Florida.

Brazile said, “That’s good. Mickey and Minnie should be available to everybody. What’s wrong with that? I’m all about making sure that American products, American brands, and everything else, that we’re able to be in a global space.” And stated that she loves Mickey Mouse and has for a long time.

Host Bill Maher agreed that he loves Mickey Mouse as well, but then said, “I’m just wondering if they’re going to have the Gay Days thing just like they do in Orlando there in Abu Dhabi. I wonder how that’s going to go over.”

Brazile responded, “No, that’s not going to — … They’ll skip that.”

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) also remarked, “I think they may skip that.”

