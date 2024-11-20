Texas Offers 1,400 Acres to Trump Admin for Criminal Migrant Detention/Deportation Center

Texas General Land Office (GLO) Commissioner Dawn Buckingham offered to lease the incoming Trump administration a 1,400-acre tract of land near the state’s border with Mexico. The land would be used to build a facility for the processing, detention, and deportation of violent criminal migrants.

As first reported by Fox News’ Adam Shaw, Commissioner Buckingham sent a letter to President-elect Donald J. Trump offering to provide a tract of land in Starr County, Texas. In the letter, Buckingham said her office is “fully prepared to enter into an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or the United States Border Patrol to allow a facility to be built for the processing, detention, and coordination of the largest deportation of violent criminals in the nation’s history,” the letter (attached below) states.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“By offering this newly-acquired 1400-acre property to the incoming Trump Administration for the construction of a facility for the processing, detention, and coordination of what will be the largest deportation of violent criminals in our nation’s history, I stand united with President Donald Trump to ensure American families are protected,” Commissioner Buckingham told Breitbart Texas. “No longer will the rape and murder of our sons and daughters be tolerated. Our state will remain a beacon of hope, justice, and dignity for all who call Texas home.”

The Texas GLO purchased the land from a rancher in October to build additional border walls along the Texas-Mexico border. Shaw reported that officials said the area is a known drug and human smuggling area. The GLO is offering to lease the land to the federal government.

A GLO spokesman told Breitbart that the State of Texas will build an approximately 1.5-mile border wall along this property’s Rio Grande frontage.

“The previous owner had refused to allow the wall to be built and actively blocked law enforcement from accessing the property,” the commissioner continued in the letter. “Her actions enabled cartel members and violent criminals to sexually abuse migrant women and children on this land for some time.”

Texas GLO drone footage of ranch purchased by State.

Buckingham made headlines in 2023 when she declared an island along the Rio Grande Texas property. Mexican cartels previously utilized the 170-acre island as cover for drug and human smuggling operations, Breitbart Texas reported.

“It has been my promise to Texans to do everything in my power to help stop illegal immigration and trafficking along the Texas-Mexico border,” Buckingham told Breitbart at the time.

“Our Texas law enforcement has worked day and night to clear off the thick vegetation on the 170-acre Fronton Island. I cannot thank the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, and Texas Military Department enough for their steadfast commitment to safeguarding this land and stifling cartel activity,” the land commissioner continued. “Operation Flat Top was a huge success, and I am grateful the Texas General Land Office was able to play such a vital role by providing surveying and map data to declare this island as state land.”

The ranch being proposed for this criminal migrant deportation and detention facility is located about 20 miles east of Fronton Island.

Earlier this week, President-elect Trump signaled he may use the U.S. military to reverse the Biden border crisis as part of the promised mass deportation program.

“President-elect Donald J. Trump is sending a clear message that military troops will be part of his border security plan and play a role in mass deportation operations promised during his campaign,” Breitbart’s Randy Clark wrote. “On Monday, Trump confirmed this on his Truth Social platform by re-truthing a post by Tom Fitton, president of the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch, indicating Trump would use the military to ‘reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program.’ Trump responded on Truth Social with a one-word answer — ‘TRUE!!!’”

Texas GLO Letter to President-Elect Trump Offering Land for Criminal Migrant Detention-Deportation Center