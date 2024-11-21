WATCH: Another Migrant Caravan Departs Southern Mexico Ahead of Trump Inauguration

Another large migrant caravan departed from southern Mexico with the goal of entering the U.S. before President-elect Donald J. Trump’s inauguration on January 20. The migrants will likely make their way to Mexico City before breaking up and heading for various U.S. border crossing points.

Independent journalist Auden Cabello posted video on social media of a large migrant caravan departing on Wednesday from Tapichula, Chiapas, in southern Mexico. Cabello stated this is the sixth migrant caravan to depart the region since Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum took office earlier this year.

Cabello reported that five of the caravans departed from Tapachula while the sixth left Tuxtla Gutiérrez.

“They have openly admitted they’re in a rush to get in before Trump’s inauguration,” Cabello wrote on X. “They gave up waiting on CBP One and in a last minute desperate move, they left in caravan. They will attempt to get on the train and make it to the border as soon as they can.”

Sources within U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Breitbart Texas this week that, so far, the Government of Mexico is not allowing migrants to utilize the trains to move en masse from Mexico City to the U.S. border region.

“Our intelligence indicates there is still some use of the trains, but the numbers are nowhere near what we have seen before Mexico began impeding migrant travel late last year,” the source told Breitbart’s Randy Clark.

Fox News reported that the newest caravan was about 1,500 migrants. It is mainly composed of Central American single adults and family units.

A migrant from Venezuela told the Associated Press that crossing after Trump is sworn in would be more difficult.

“It is going to be more difficult, that’s why we are going in hopes of getting an appointment quicker so we are able to cross before he (Trump) takes office,” Yotzeli Peña said.

President Trump is expected to end the parole programs utilized extensively under the Biden-Harris administration.