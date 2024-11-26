Mexican President Fires Warning at Trump Over Tariff Threat

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum fired a warning at incoming U.S. President-elect Donald Trump over his threats to impose tariffs because of the ongoing immigration and drug trafficking issue.

“A tariff will be met with another tariff in response and so forth until we place common companies at risk,” Claudia Sheinbaum said during her morning news conference.

The comments were part of a letter that Sheinbaum read out loud and said she would be sending to Trump. The letter is in response to a series of comments made by the president-elect where he claimed that one of his first orders of business would be to impose high tariffs on Mexico over the ongoing border crisis and even higher tariffs on China over their failure to stop the production of fentanyl.

According to Sheinbaum, Mexico has worked to improve the process of moving asylum seekers and migrants through Mexico in a safe manner and as such the number of illegal encounters reported by U.S. Customs and Border Protection has decreased.

“Half of the migrants are doing so through the application CBP One,” she said referring to the number of migrants who ask for travel permits to move through Mexico and reach the U.S. border.

Sheinbaum also claimed that under her watch Mexico had made sizeable seizures and shut down drug production labs.

The new Mexican president used her letter to try to lecture Trump claiming that if the U.S. spent a fraction of the money they spent on war to address the root causes of migration, the issue would have been resolved by now.

