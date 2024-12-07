New Texas DPS Mounted Border Team Tracks Down Migrant Got-Aways on Ranches

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the graduation on November 28 of its first class of Border Mounted Patrol Unit troopers. Within a week, the team was already intercepting migrant got-aways making their way into the U.S. interior without being apprehended at the border.

Texas DPS officials announced the first appearance of the Border Mounted Patrol Unit on December 5 when the troopers worked alongside a K-9 team to track down a group of Mexican migrants on December 3. The team tracked the migrants for nearly 11 miles before arresting the migrants, attempting to avoid apprehensions. The trek took the unit through multiple ranches in Maveick County near the Texas border with Mexico.

Two days later, the DPS Border Mounted Patrol Unit made its second migrant arrest. This team tracked and arrested a group of four “illegal immigrants who were attempting to evade detection by trespassing through private ranches in Maverick County.”

DPS spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez posted more photos of migrants breaching border walls and trespassing on private property to avoid apprehension.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.