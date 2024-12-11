WATCH: Plane Lands on South Texas Highway, Crashes into Intersection

A video captures the moment a PA31 Piper Navajo twin-engine aircraft made an apparent forced landing onto the feeder road of a highway near Victoria, Texas. The aircraft could not stop before entering an intersection and was struck by several vehicles.

According to Flight Aware, the aircraft, N818BR, departed from Victoria Airport shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday. For the next several hours, the plane flew oval patterns northeast of San Antonio at about 16,000 feet. About four hours and 35 minutes into the flight, the aircraft began to lose altitude and headed back to Victoria. The plane disappeared from radar approximately five hours into the flight.

A cell phone video shows the pilot attempting to land the aircraft on a highway feeder road. The pilot successfully lands the aircraft but cannot stop before entering a busy intersection. Reports on social media indicate the aircraft was struck by at least three vehicles.

Another video shows the aftermath of the crash. The plane broke into multiple pieces, losing a wing and an engine after being struck. One vehicle is seen on its side.

It is not clear why the aircraft suddenly lost altitude and was forced to return to the Victoria area. The as yet unidentified pilot landed the plane on Zac Lentz Parkway, Highway 463, and crashed into East Mockingbird Lane. The location is close to Victoria East High School and is about a mile from the runway of Victoria Airport.

Victoria Police Deputy Chief Eline Moya said three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth was flown out to a hospital in another city for an increased level of treatment.

“The pilot is also being evaluated,” Chief Moya stated. “We are glad it wasn’t worse than what it is. This is not something you see every day.”