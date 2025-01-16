Texas Police K-9 Shot After Finding Alleged Killer of Sheriff’s Deputy

HOUSTON, Texas — A suspected cop killer shot a U.S. Marshals Service K-9 after the dog found him hiding in a trash dumpster. Police returned fire, striking and killing the suspect. K-9 Rocky is expected to survive.

The shooting of the police dog came at the conclusion of a 6-hour manhunt for Robert Lee Davis III, 56, after he allegedly shot and killed Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jesus Jesse Vargas, Fox 26 Houston reported. The deputy was attempting to serve an arrest warrant on the suspect as a Gulf Coast Violent Offender’s Task Force member.

Davis allegedly shot Deputy Vargas as the deputy approached the suspect’s vehicle on the south side of Houston. Davis was wanted on warrants as a repeat violent offender on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials stated that Deputy Vargas was transported to a Houston hospital, where he later succumbed to his head wound. Vargas, a 17-year veteran of the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, is survived by his wife and three children.

Davis fled on foot after he reportedly shot the deputy. At the end of the manhunt, K-9 Rocky alerted twice to a dumpster near the original shooting scene. The task force team opened the dumpster and K-9 Rocky went inside.

Davis then shot Rocky twice. Police returned fire, killing the alleged cop-killer inside the trash dumpster.

A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter aircrew transported Rocky to a veterinarian hospital for treatment. The police K-9 is expected to survive his wounds.

Before police found Davis, Governor Abbott expressed his sadness over the loss of Deputy Vargas and support in finding his killer.

KHOU CBS11 reported that Davis has an extensive criminal history. Court records show:

1990 – Burglary with motor vehicle

1991 – Evading arrest

1992 – Escape

1994 – Aggravated robbery causing serious bodily injury

2024 – Aggravated sexual assault

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office mourned the loss of their veteran deputy. “We are deeply saddened to share the loss of Deputy Jesus Vargas, who faithfully served the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Deputy Vargas was shot and killed in the line of duty. He was a dedicated public servant, known for his integrity, compassion, and commitment to our community.”

“He was more than a team member — he was a friend, mentor, and inspiration to everyone who knew him,” the statement continued. “His professionalism and kind nature left a lasting impact on our office and the residents he served.”