Border Patrol Agent Killed in Vermont near Canadian Border

A Swanton Sector Border Patrol agent was shot and killed during a traffic stop 20 miles south of the Vermont-Canada border. A suspect in the agent’s death was killed, and another suspect was wounded during the incident.

The Associated Press reported that an FBI agent disclosed the shooting that took place on Monday along Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont. Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Benjamine Huffman called the shooting of the Border Patrol agent a “line-of-duty” death.

The as-yet unidentified Border Patrol agent conducted a traffic stop on the highway 20 miles from the Canadian border with Vermont. Circumstances about the shooting have not been released by the FBI or U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the parent agency of the Border Patrol.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and coworkers of our fallen brother in green in Vermont,” National Border Patrol Council officials stated.

A CBP spokesman released the following statement:

Today, January 20, a Border Patrol agent assigned to the US Border Patrol’s Swanton Sector was fatally shot in the line of duty. Every single day, our Border Patrol agents put themselves in harm’s way so that Americans and our homeland are safe and secure.

The FBI is investigating the incident and has not released any additional information.

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order restoring the federal death penalty. Part of the order applies to the murder of a law enforcement officer. It also applies to illegal aliens who commit murder.

The order states, in part:

Sec. 3. Federal Capital Punishment. (a) The Attorney GeIt ineral shall pursue the death penalty for all crimes of a severity demanding its use. (b) In addition to pursuing the death penalty where possible, the Attorney General shall, where consistent with applicable law, pursue Federal jurisdiction and seek the death penalty regardless of other factors for every federal capital crime involving: (i) The murder of a law-enforcement officer; or (ii) A capital crime committed by an alien illegally present in this country.

It is not known at this time if the shooting is related to illegal immigration or human smuggling.

The Swanton Sector experienced record-shattering numbers of migrant encounters during the Biden administration.