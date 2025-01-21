MLK Parade in Florida Capital Draw Smaller Crowd Due to Winter Storm

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — The freezing temperatures in Florida’s capital city kept many attendees from the annual Martin Luther King Day parade. Before the parade began, parade-goers were wrapped up as temperatures remained below freezing. The city is under a rare winter storm warning, facing much of the nation this week.

The state is on track to record its coldest winter in 15 years as temperatures dip below freezing between Sunday and Thursday. In Tallahassee, spectators at the MLK Day parade wrapped up to view the event in jackets, scarves, and winter hats not typically worn in the Sunshine State.

Despite the colder-than-normal temperatures, the parade continued and featured local civic groups, school marching bands, and local dignitaries. According to those in attendance, the parade marched past the state’s capital before a significantly reduced crowd of spectators. Breitbart Texas spoke to several attendees who said the temperatures had dampened an otherwise enjoyable event.

A Leon County Sheriff’s deputy directing traffic and providing security during the event says the attendance reflects how Floridians feel about the cold. “We usually see a significantly higher number of people at all events held near the Capital. This tells you how Floridians feel about freezing temperatures,” the officer emphasized.

The parade has been held annually since 2022, but none on a day as cold as Monday, according to one spectator bundled in winter garb. Susan, a Tallahassee resident, told Breitbart Texas that the cause was too great not to attend. “We need to remember the importance of Dr. King’s legacy and make sure the younger generations hear his message. It may be cold out, but it doesn’t impact the message,” she emphasized.

The Tallahassee area will likely see freezing rain, sleet, snow, and rain during the rare winter event not seen in years. According to the National Weather Service, the state’s capital city will likely see a rare snowfall that will significantly disrupt city residents’ activities through Thursday.

Florida A&M University and Leon County K-12 public schools have announced the suspension of classes on Wednesday as a precaution.

