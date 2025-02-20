Algerian Migrant Hospitalized for Frostbite After Illegally Crossing Canadian Border into U.S.

Swanton Sector Border Patrol officials reported that an Algerian migrant had to be hospitalized for frostbite after he illegally crossed the border from Canada into New York. He will be processed for removal after being treated for exposure to the frigid temperatures.

Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia posted a photo on X showing a migrant being rescued in the snow-covered terrain near Champlain, New York, on February 16. Weather Underground reports the temperature that day fell to a low of 18 degrees Fahrenheit. The high temperature was 32 degrees Fahrenheit, the report states.

Garcia said agents identified the man as an Algerian migrant who had illegally crossed the Canadian border into northeastern New York. The illegal alien became lost during Sunday’s snowstorm. Border Patrol agents teamed up with the Mooers Volunteer Fire Department and the Mooers-Champlain EMS crews to rescue the man and get him transported to a regional hospital.

Doctors hospitalized the Algerian migrant for severe frostbite, Garcia stated. Once the man is discharged, he will be entered into an immigration removal process due to his illegal entry into the U.S. from Canada.

During the Biden administration, the Swanton Sector became the busiest migrant crossing point for the Canadian border with the U.S. According to the CBP Nationwide Encounters Report, the apprehension of migrants in that sector peaked in March 2024, when more than 3,300 migrants were arrested for crossing from Canada into Vermont, New Hampshire, or Eastern New York. By January 31, that number fell to 354—the lowest number since June 2023.

During the first four months of FY 25, which began on October 1, 2024, Swanton Sector agents encountered 2,210 migrants. This is down from nearly 3,200 during the same period last year.