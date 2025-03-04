Trump Touts Success on Border During Speech to Congress, All It Took Was a New President

President Donald Trump touted the success of his new administration’s border security and immigration policies during a Tuesday-night speech to a joint session of Congress. The president summed up the dramatic shift in migrant border encounter numbers, saying simply, “All we really needed was a new president.”

During Tuesday night’s speech by President Trump to a joint session of Congress, the President celebrated the historic drop in migrant border encounters since he took office. “Within hours of taking the oath of office, I declared a national emergency on our southern border,” the president said. “And I deployed the U.S. military and Border Patrol to repel the invasion of our country. And what a job they’ve done. As a result, illegal border crossings last month were by far the lowest ever recorded ever.”

As they did throughout the president’s speech, Democrats sat on their hands.

“In comparison, under Joe Biden, the worst president in American history, there were hundreds of thousands of illegal crossings a month, and virtually all of them, including murderers, drug dealers, gang members, and people from mental institutions and insane asylums, were released into our country,” the president continued. “Who would want to do that?”

Breitbart Texas reported on March 2 that border encounters during February, President Trump’s first full month in office, fell by 94 percent from the previous year. This represents a record low in CBP reports dating back to the last full year of the Clinton administration (FY2000). The previous low occurred during President Trump’s third full month of his first in office (April 2017) when agents encountered 11,127 migrants.

“But if we truly care about protecting Americans’ children, no step is more crucial than securing America’s borders. Over the past four years, 21 million people poured into the United States — many of them were murderers, human traffickers, gang members and other criminals from the streets of dangerous cities all throughout the world,” the president continued. “Because of Joe Biden’s insane and very dangerous open border policies, they are now strongly embedded in our country. But we are getting them out and getting them out fast.”

Democrats sat on their hands.

The president went on to highlight horrific crimes committed by illegal aliens and gang members released into the United States by the Biden administration.

“Last year, a brilliant 22-year-old nursing student named Laken Riley, the best in her class, admired by everybody, went out for a jog on the campus of the University of Georgia,” Trump recalled. “That morning, Laken was viciously attacked, assaulted, beaten, brutalized and horrifically murdered.”

“Laken was stolen from us by a savage illegal alien gang member who was arrested while trespassing across Biden’s open southern border and then set loose into the United States under the heartless policies of that failed administration.”

“He had then been arrested and released in a Democrat-run sanctuary city, a disaster, before ending the life of this beautiful young angel,” he said.

Democrats sat on their hands.

Trump paid tribute to the mother and sister of Laken Riley. He told them the first bill he signed into law as the 47th president was named for her. “It’s a very strong, powerful act. It’s called the Laken Riley Act,” he told them. “So, Allyson and Lauren, America will never ever forget our beautiful Laken Hope Riley. Thank you very much.”

Democrats sat on their hands.

Trump moved on to pay honor to the death of a young Houston girl, Jocelyn Nungary, a 12-year-old girl who was “kidnapped, tied up, assaulted for two hours under a bridge and horrifically murdered.”

“Arrested and charged with this heinous crime are two illegal alien monsters from Venezuela, released into America by the last administration through their ridiculous open border,” Trump stated. “The death of this beautiful 12-year-old girl and the agony of her mother and family touched our entire nation — greatly.”

Democrats sat on their hands.

“Alexis, I promised that we would always remember your daughter, you are a magnificent daughter, and earlier tonight I signed an order keeping my word to you,” he told Jocelyn’s mother, Alexis.

The president announced he was naming a 34,000-acre National Wildlife Refuge across Galveston Bay from where Jocelyn lived “in memory of your beautiful daughter.” He presented the presidential proclamation renaming the park in her honor.

Democrats sat on their hands.

President Trump told the assembly of national political, judicial, and military leaders he as designated the Tren de Aragua gang, whose alleged members killed Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungary, as foreign terrorist organizations.

“All three savages charged with Jocelyn and Laken’s murderers were members of the Venezuelan prison gang, the toughest gang, they say, in the world, known as Tren de Aragua,” Trump explained. “Two weeks ago, I officially designated this gang, along with MS-13 and the bloodthirsty Mexican drug cartels, as foreign terrorist organizations.”

“They are now officially in the same category as ISIS, and that is not good for them.”

Democrats sat on their hands.

The president moved on to honor the heroic actions of U.S. Border Patrol agent Roberto Ortiz, who saved the life of his partner in January when they came under fire from members of the Gulf Cartel along the Texas border with Mexico.

“Roberto and another agent were patrolling by the Rio Grande near an area known as Cartel Island — doesn’t sound too nice to me,” President Trump told Congress. “When heavily armed gunmen started shooting at them, Roberto saw that his partner was totally exposed to great danger and he leaped into action, returning fire and providing crucial seconds for his fellow agent to seek safety.”

“Agent Ortiz, we salute you for your great courage and for your line of fire that you took and for the bravery that you showed,” the president continued. “We honor you and we will always honor you, thank you, Roberto, very much.”

Democrats sat on their hands.

“The cartels are waging war in America, and it’s time for America to wage war on the cartels, which we are doing,” Trump declared.

The president went on to ask Congress to move forward with the necessary funding to continue the mission of securing the border and protecting the citizens of the United States. ” Americans expect Congress to send me this funding without delay so I can sign it into law,” Trumps told the assembly. “So Mr. Speaker, (Senate Majority Leader) John Thune, both of you, I hope you’re going to be able to do that.”

Trump thanks his agency leaders tasked with securing the border including Border Czar Tom Homan, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noen, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and FBI Director Kash Patel. “What a job they’ve all done — everybody, Border Patrol, ICE, law enforcement, in general, is incredible, we have to take care of our law enforcement. We have to,” he said.

The president hit the border issues early and often in his speech to the joint session of Congress. But he summed it all up, saying, “The media and our friends in the Democrat party kept saying we needed new legislation, we must have legislation to secure the border. But it turned out that all we really needed was a new president.”

Democrats sat on their hands.