Suspected Killer of Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie, Daughter Arrested in East Texas

LIVINGSTON, Texas — Police officials in Texas say they have arrested one of the suspected killers of a popular Fort Worth, Texas, rapper known as G$ Lil Ronnie (Ronnie Sibley) and his five-year-old daughter. The arrest occurred at a Chevron station in Livingston on U.S. Highway 59 and Highway 190.



Forest Hill Police Chief David Hernandez confirmed to Fox4 Dallas that police arrested 24-year-old Adonis Robinson, a Fort Worth resident, on Capital Murder charges related to the alleged murder of Sibley and his daughter, R’mani Sibley. Police arrest the murder suspect in Livingston at a Chevron station just of U.S. 59 near the Walmart.

Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons told Breitbart Texas their agency was not involved in the arrest. Livingston police officials also said they were not involved. Polk County Media posted on Facebook that the arrested suspect, Robinson, has a history of violent crimes and is a registered sex offender.

The arrest followed an extensive manhunt after Robinson and another suspect, Jakobie Russel, 21, allegedly shot and killed Sibley and his daughter at a car wash in Forest Hill, Texas, on March 3. Russell, who reportedly has prior convictions for assault and firearms possession, remains at large.

The Texas DPS Registered Sex Offender data obtained by Breitbart Texas states that Robinson was released on parole in September 2021 following a conviction for Attempted Sexual Assault of a 55-year-old female. Fox4 reports the woman was walking alone on a trail when the attempted sexual assault occurred.

Surveillance video posted on social media shows the rapper being chased around the parking lot of Slappy’s Car Wash in Forest Hills on March 3.

A family spokesperson for Sibley’s family told Fox4 that R’mani had just been dropped off with her father moments before the shooting.

“G$ Lil Ronnie recorded albums like Best Gamble In Texas and Seal or No Deal,” American Songwriter reported.

Sibley leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter and a younger sister, Fox4 reports.

Jakobie Russel remains at large. Police are not releasing any additional information about the suspected killer’s whereabouts.

Investigators have not disclosed what led them to the Livingston Chevron station to make the arrest. Breitbart Texas reached out to Texas DPS officials for more information on the case. An immediate response was not available at press time.