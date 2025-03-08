Texas Man Arrested for Smuggling Migrants After Pursuit near Border

A man from Laredo, Texas, is under arrest after Texas Department of Public Safety troopers allegedly caught him smuggling illegal aliens. The arrest followed a dangerous high-speed pursuit through a residential neighborhood near the state’s border with Mexico.

Despite the record-setting drop in migrant encounters along the southwest border with Mexico, as reported by Breitbart Texas, human smugglers continue to attempt to move migrant gotaways from the border region to the U.S. interior. “February proved our combined efforts in securing the border WORK,” U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks posted on X. “USBP apprehended 8,326 illegal aliens at the U.S.-Mexico border, making it the lowest month in recorded history.”

Texas DPS Spokesman Lt. Chris Oliverez posted a video on X showing a DPS trooper in pursuit of a black Lincoln SUV. The driver, later identified as Laredo, Texas, resident Melvin Toraya, refused to stop and led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit.

The pursuit made its way through several residential streets in a community located in Webb County near the Rio Grande border with Mexico. The video shows Toraya bailing out of the moving SUV near the border and taking off, leading officers on a foot pursuit.

Migrants who Toraya was allegedly smuggling can also be seen jumping out of the Lincoln as it rolled down a hill. The Lincoln eventually rolled over as it continued down the steep embankment.

Police eventually apprehended Toraya and four alleged illegal aliens. Troopers arrested Toraya for four counts of smuggling of persons and one count of felony evading in a vehicle.

Only one of the alleged illegal aliens was turned over to Border Patrol. It is not clear what the police did with the other three.

One person responded to the post on X discussing the different attitude of this suspected human smugglers compared to just a few months ago. “What struck me most about this video was the demeanor of the smuggler,” Doc Remy LeBeau, @Raccoonrocket, posted. “Under Biden, the smugglers I’d see on videos like this usually didn’t seem worried; they knew they’d eventually be released. This dude looks legitimately concerned.”

