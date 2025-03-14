Dangerous Criminal Aliens Arrested in New Mexico ICE Raids

Joint federal investigations and deportation raids in New Mexico took dozens of criminal illegal aliens off the streets in recent weeks. Four illegal aliens were arrested as part of investigations into weapons offenses.

In several other ICE deportation actions across the state, an additional 48 illegal aliens were arrested. Nearly half, according to ICE, have been convicted of serious criminal offenses.

In late February, ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents executed a search warrant at a residence in Albuquerque. During the search, agents found a loaded pistol with an extended magazine containing 19 rounds of ammunition. During their investigation, a witness connected the weapon to Maikol Ramos, who previously had been seen with the pistol.

Ramos, a Venezuelan national illegally present in the United States, is being charged with possession of the weapon and ammunition. As part of the search, agents discovered another loaded handgun and ammunition under a bed. Antoni Herrera, another Venezuelan national illegally in the United States, admitted ownership of that firearm and faces charges of being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

In another separate investigation in late February, HSI initiated an inquiry into Cristhian Ortega-Lopez based on an anonymous tip. Ortega-Lopez, an illegal alien from Venezuela, is suspected by authorities of being affiliated with the infamous Tren de Aragua gang. Investigators determined Ortega-Lopez had entered the United States illegally in 2023 and was released into the United States by the Biden administration to pursue asylum.

Social media evidence showed Ortega-Lopez in possession of multiple firearms at a shooting range in Las Cruces. Ortega-Lopez now faces removal and prosecution for possession of weapons and ammunition by an illegal alien.

In the fourth case involving aliens in possession of firearms or ammunition, HSI located 11 firearms during a search warrant involving an investigation into Raul Esparza-Gonzalez of Espanola, New Mexico. Esparza-Gonzalez is a previously deported illegal alien from Mexico. The firearms located during the search included handguns, shotguns, and rifles. Esparza-Gonzalez is facing removal and charges related to his possession of the weapons.

In other enforcement actions taking place across the state of New Mexico during the week ending March 8, ICE agents and other federal authorities arrested 48 illegal aliens. According to ICE, nearly half of those arrested had previous arrests or convictions for serious criminal offenses, such as homicide, criminal sexual penetration, sexual assault, battery on a household member, aggravated battery, drug trafficking, burglary-forced entry, theft, and driving under the influence.

The operation included enforcement operations conducted in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Roswell, New Mexico. ICE was joined by CBP, the FBI, ATF, and the U.S. Marshal Service for the weeklong deportation operation.

Commenting on the success of the operations in New Mexico, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations El Paso Field Office Director Mary De Anda-Ybarra said, “ICE is grateful for our federal partners’ assistance in taking egregious offenders off the streets and out of our communities, these arrests exemplify the type of criminals living among us and highlight ICE’s commitment to our agency’s primary mission – protect public safety.”

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.