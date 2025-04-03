TRUMP EFFECT CONTINUES: March Border Apprehensions Fall to Historic Low Level — Down 95 Percent from Last Year

Trump officials state that operational control of the U.S.-Mexico border is becoming a reality. The statement follows another month of declining apprehensions of illegal border crossers entering the U.S. from Mexico. The apprehensions fell by more than 1,1oo from February’s historic low.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials reported that border encounters along the U.S.-Mexico border fell from 8,327 in February to 7,180 in March. This represents a decrease of nearly 13 percent from the previous month’s record-setting low.

“The month of March recorded the lowest southwest border crossings in history, marking a pivotal achievement in our nation’s border security efforts,” CBP officials reported this week. “This milestone demonstrates that operational control is becoming a reality — which seemed impossible just a few months ago under the Biden administration — as enforcement measures continue to yield significant results.”

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, the administration has taken bold, decisive action to restore control at the border. Border Patrol agents are empowered like never before to shut down unlawful entry and protect American lives,” said Acting Commissioner Pete Flores in a written statement on April 1. “The message is clear: the border is closed to illegal crossings, and for those still willing to test our resolve, know this — you will be prosecuted, and you will be deported.”

The March encounters report sharply contrasts with the March 2024 report, when agents under the Biden administration encountered 137,473 migrants who illegally crossed the border. This represents a year-over-year decrease of nearly 95 percent.

On January 20, newly sworn President Donald Trump signed a series of ten executive orders impacting border security and illegal immigration, Breitbart Texas reported. The president declared a national emergency at the southern border and reinstated many of his first administration’s highly successful border security policies.

The impact of these policies was immediate and startling with February encounters, President Trump’s first full month in office, falling by 42 percent from December, President Biden’s last full month in office, Breitbart reported.

“February proved our combined efforts in securing the border WORK,” Chief Banks posted on X. “USBP apprehended 8,326 illegal aliens at the U.S.-Mexico border, making it the lowest month in recorded history.”

Large-scale immigration raids across the United States and consistent messaging from the entire Trump administration resulted in the reduction of illegal border crossings. This forced the closure of multiple non-government migrant shelters that once received hundreds of millions of federal tax dollars from FEMA to move released migrants farther into the United States to await asylum hearings.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, in late January, just days after President Trump’s inauguration, two shelters closed in Pima County, Arizona. In February, a private non-government migrant shelter closed in San Antonio, Texas, just a few miles from the San Antonio International Airport. The Migrant Resource Center (MRC) had been under a partnership with the City of San Antonio and Catholic Charities since 2022.