Illegal Alien Arrests at Border Fall to 263 Per Day During Trump’s First Two Months — Down 94 Percent from Last Year

Aggressive enforcement actions along the U.S.-Mexico border led to a nearly 94 percent drop in the apprehension of illegal aliens attempting to enter the United States. The apprehension of migrants by Border Patrol agents fell to approximately 263 per day during the first two months of the Trump administration from more than 4,600 per day during the same period last year.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Southwest Land Border Encounters Report for March, Border Patrol agents arrested 15,527 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the United States during the first two full months of the Trump administration. This compares to the apprehension of 278,114 during the same period under the Biden administration last year. Encounters fell from 4,635 per day in February and March 2024 to 263 per day this year.

“U.S. Border Patrol’s apprehensions along the southwest border for the entire month of March 2025 were lower than the first two days of March 2024,” Acting Commissioner of CBP Pete Flores said in a written statement this week. “This is a testament to the tireless dedication and vigilant service of the men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, who work every day to keep our country safe. Their commitment on the front lines plays a vital role in securing our borders and protecting American communities.”

In February, the Trump administration established a record low of 8,346 migrant arrests along the southwest border with Mexico. March apprehensions set another record low by falling to 7,181 — down nearly 14 percent.

All nine of the Border Patrol’s southwestern border sectors experienced dramatic decreases in border encounters during Trump’s first two months in office. The busiest sectors — San Diego, Tucson, El Paso, and Del Rio — all experienced drops of 92 percent or more. In March, the El Paso sector had the most significant number of apprehensions (1,627). This was followed by the San Diego Sector (1,199), Rio Grande Valley Sector (1,107), and Tucson Sector (1,068).

CBP officials say the numbers demonstrate “that operational control of the border is becoming a reality and enforcement measures are yielding significant results. Aliens are receiving the administration’s message: if you cross the border illegally, you will be deported.”

Department of Defense participation in border enforcement operations contributed “dramatically” to the increased patrols and resulting decreases in migrant crossings, officials reported.