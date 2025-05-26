Joe Biden’s San Diego Migrant Processing Center Closed as Arrests Fall to 38 per Day

America is safer this Memorial Day Weekend after San Diego Sector Border Patrol officials closed another of Joe Biden’s migrant processing centers. The closure follows the Trump administration’s success in shutting down migrant crossings in the Southern California sector.

“Due to the unprecedented decrease in illegal crossings this year, the massive 1,000 person, San Diego Sector Soft Sided Facility has been dismantled,” a post by the San Diego Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey Stalnaker.

Chief Stalnaker reported that agents in this sector apprehended only 38 migrants per day in March 2025. This is a major drop from the 1,090 apprehensions per day just one year earlier — a 96.4 percent decrease. During the first three full months of the Trump administration, apprehensions fell to an average of 47 per day, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Southwest Land Border Encounters Report.

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak reported that the Trump administration’s increased border security and immigration enforcement efforts also led to the closure of NGO migrant shelters near San Diego. Catholic Charities laid off 73 employees at two shelters used to temporarily house migrants released by the Biden administration onto the streets of California. Another 115 employees were laid off from the San Diego Rapid Response Network.

Similarly, Breitbart Texas’s Randy Clark reported that Biden-era migrant processing centers near Eagle Pass, Laredo, and McAllen, Texas, were also dismantled as they were no longer needed. A source within CBP told Breitbart the centers were no longer required after President Donald Trump cancelled Biden’s “catch and release” immigration policies. The source said the South Texas shelters cost approximately $10 million per month to operate.