HOMAN: Migrant Arrests at Borders Drop 41 Percent in June to New Record Low — Zero Admitted to U.S.

According to numbers posted on social media by Border Czar Tom Homan, the arrest of migrants who illegally cross borders into the United States fell to just over 6,000 in June. This represents the lowest month in modern Border Patrol records and a 41 percent decrease from the May report.

“THE TRUMP EFFECT – Total Border Patrol encounters for the entire month of June 2025 was 6,070. That is less than a single day under Biden,” Border Czar Homan posted on X on Tuesday. “Also, none of the 6,070 were released into the U.S. ZERO.”

The 6,070 migrants arrested by Border Patrol agents in June is down by more than 41 percent from the 10,362 arrested in the prior month and down by more than 93 percent from the 87,606 detained in June 2024.

“President Trump has created the most secure border in the history of the nation and the data proves it,” Homan stated. “We have never seen numbers this low.”

The previous low record was also established by the Trump administration in March when agents arrested 8,193 migrants who illegally entered the U.S. between ports of entry.

In June, agents encountered an average of just over 202 migrants per day. Contrast that with the high-water mark during the Biden era (May 2022), when agents encountered an overwhelming 7,503 per day. That high point in May 2022 is more per day than agents under Trump apprehended in the entire month of June 2025.

“The interior arrests and consequences help to drive down illegal immigration,” Trump’s border czar asserted.

Since President Donald Trump’s first full month in office in February, Border Patrol agents arrested 43,878 migrants. This five-month total is less than any single month during the Biden administration.

“God bless the men and women of the US Border Patrol and God bless the men and women of ICE,” Homan stated. “The TRUMP EFFECT keeps America winning.”