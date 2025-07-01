SHERIFF: Beachgoer Finds 25 Kilos of ‘Yosemite Sam’ Cocaine on Florida Beach

A Florida sheriff reports that a beachgoer found nearly half a million dollars worth of cocaine washed up on a beach. Deputies seized the approximately 25 kilos of cocaine. This is the second reported seizure of cocaine on a regional beach in the past few days.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office officials posted a photo on social media showing the 25 kilos of cocaine seized after a beachgoer found the drugs washed up on a beach along the Florida Panhandle. The photo shows the packages of cocaine are branded with a “Yosemite Sam” logo.

The sheriff’s office estimates the street value of the cocaine at about $500,000.

Drug trafficking organizations frequently brand their shipments to distinguish them for various reasons. In this case, the drugs bear the image of the cartoon character Yosemite Sam.

Three days earlier, the Baldwin County, Alabama, officials reported the finding of a bag containing individually wrapped bundles of cocaine. The beach at Ft Morgan is about 150 miles west of the Walton County beach in Florida.

WPMI NBC15 reported that the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a bundle of drugs that washed up on the beach at Ft Morgan Peninsula. Deputies investigated and found 50 individually wrapped packages of cocaine. The total weight of 110 pounds of cocaine was estimated to be worth about $1.5 million.

Sheriff’s officials are handing over the investigation to ICE Homeland Security Investigations, which will take over the search for the drug traffickers.