Four Chilean illegal aliens have been indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Wisconsin for allegedly operating a million-dollar burglary ring in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Florida.

This week, federal prosecutors announced an indictment against Chilean illegal aliens Luciano Alexis Silva Cifuentes, Enjerbet Alejandro Rojas Silva, Leandro Felipe Pino Uribe, and Venezuelan illegal alien Nobuaki Jesus Lara Watay, charging them with conspiracy to violate federal law, conspiracy to launder criminal proceeds, and transporting stolen property.

As Breitbart News reported last year, Cifuentes, Silva, and Uribe were arrested last year after allegedly burglarizing a residence in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, and stealing about 100 pieces of jewelry.

In the new indictment against the trio and Watay, prosecutors say the illegal aliens traveled to the United States for the sole purpose of burglarizing Americans.

The theft ring is linked to more than a dozen home burglaries across the three states, prosecutors allege, and is accused of stealing about $1 million worth of cash, jewelry, firearms, precious metals, and rare coins.

Prosecutors say the three Chilean illegal aliens traveled back and forth from Florida to Wisconsin and Minnesota via a rental car, while Watay organized the travel, Airbnbs for the trio to stay in, posted bail for them when necessary, and handled their financial transactions.

Each of the illegal aliens faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.