Whoopi Goldberg: Trump Castrated the Country — We’re ‘Deballed’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg claimed President Donald Trump had “deballed” the United States.

Partial transcript as follows:

GOLDBERG: We’re in the middle of so many different confrontations, and we have people — I just, I have no faith, I have no faith in Kash Patel. I have no faith in Pete Hegseth. I have no faith in the people running anything. I don’t believe in anybody running this country right now. And that’s what makes me nervous. It’s like, okay, well, who is going to take responsibility — let’s, you know, the CDC right now. No one is running the CDC. We have this potential virus and they keep saying, no, there’s nothing to worry about. It’s like, eh, I don’t want to hear that from you because you don’t know if there’s nothing to worry about.

SUNNY HOSTIN: Especially now that we’re not involved with the World Health Organization.

GOLDBERG: We have been…deballed as a nation, I feel.

HOSTIN: We’re isolationist.

SARA HAINES: Castrated?

GOLDBERG: I thought my description was…

HAINES: Deballed was lovely, I just didn’t know if you meant castrated.

GOLDBERG: It’s the same thing. I don’t have them, but I know it’s the same thing, but the idea that no one is in charge freaks me out.

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: I think America still has its basketballs. I think we have some very struggling leaders right now and we deserve better.

GOLDBERG: She went to breasts because she’s a new mom. She’s nursing.

HAINES: I think breasts might serve us better in the universe than balls anyway.

GOLDBERG: Yes, more women. I just think we’re on the world stage, I mean, I’m watching him come down those stairs and I’m seeing all the pomp and circumstance and I think-

HOSTIN: In China?

GOLDBERG: Yeah. I’m watching the leader kind of walk with his head this way kind of going, I gotta be here with him. I have to be, he’s here, I gotta be respectful, but I’m not buying any of this. And that’s how people feel around the world feel, I think. They just don’t believe anything we’re doing because nothing we do seems to have any weight.

HOSTIN: It seems deeply un-serious.

GOLDBERG: It’s deeply unserious, it’s deballed, whatever it is. It’s not what America should be seeing and how we should be seen