EXCLUSIVE: 1,361 Criminal Aliens Arrested by ICE Houston in June, Including 32 Child Predators, 9 Killers

HOUSTON, Texas — Immigration and Enforcement Operations (ICE) officers arrested nearly 1,400 criminal aliens in the Houston area in June. Officials told Breitbart Texas that these criminal aliens include 32 child predators, nine murderers, one illegal alien convicted of hijacking an airplane, and 16 cartel or gang members.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers assigned to the Houston Field Office arrested 1,361 criminal aliens in June, according to information reviewed by Breitbart Texas on Saturday. These illegal aliens had been convicted of, or were charged with, criminal offenses after illegally entering the United States. Officials say that 32 of these criminal aliens were convicted of sex crimes against children, nine more were convicted for homicide-related offenses, and 16 were documented members of a transnational gang or drug cartel. One of the criminal aliens has a previous conviction for hijacking an airplane from Cuba to Key West, Florida, officials disclosed.

“Despite attempts by some to undermine our mission by spreading false and malicious rumors, the brave men and women of ICE continue to work tirelessly around the clock targeting dangerous criminal aliens to restore integrity to our nation’s immigration system and bolster public safety in our communities,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston acting Field Office Director Gabriel Martinez. “The number of dangerous criminal aliens that they removed from local communities across Southeast Texas last month is just another example of their selfless and unyielding efforts to return our local communities to places where we can all raise our families without having to worry about child predators, gang members, or other violent criminal aliens preying on our loved ones.”

The arrest of 1.361 criminal aliens in June is up from the previous month when officers arrested 1,249 criminal aliens in the Houston area of operations, a source within ICE told Breitbart Texas.

A sampling of those arrested in the Houston area in June includes:

Adermis Wilson-Gonzalez, a 56-year-old criminal alien from Cuba, was arrested by ICE on June 29 and was convicted in 2003 of hijacking an airplane traveling from Cuba to Key West, Florida.

Arnulfo Olivares Cervantes, a 47-year-old criminal alien from Mexico and former Mexicles gang member, was arrested by ICE on June 13, who has illegally entered the U.S. six times and been convicted twice for trafficking cocaine, and once for attempted murder, evading arrest, illegal entry, and drug possession.

Luis Pablo Vasquez-Estolano, a 29-year-old six-time deported criminal alien from Mexico, was arrested by ICE on June 10 and has been convicted of homicide, aggravated robbery, burglary of a vehicle, and drug possession.

Jose Meza, a 40-year-old criminal alien from Mexico, was arrested by ICE on June 24, who has illegally entered the U.S. four times and been convicted of sexual assault of a minor and theft.

Javier Escobar Gonzalez, a 51-year-old criminal alien from Mexico, was arrested by ICE on June 23 and has been convicted of sexual indecency with a minor, criminal trespass with a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated, and unauthorized use of a firearm.

According to the source, the gang/cartel members arrested in June include members of:

Suruenos 13

Tren de Aragua

MS13

HERMANOS PISTOLEROS LATINOS

Cartel Jalisco New Generation

Paisas

Tango Blast

Southwest Cholos

Tren de Aragua, MS-13, and the Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) are designated by the U.S. Department of State as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, Breitbart Texas reported.

The source told Breitbart that during the prior year, ERO Houston led the nation in the highest percentage of arrests of criminal aliens vs. non-criminal illegal aliens. The office averaged about 90 percent of arrests as being criminal aliens.