‘Worst of the Worst,’ Says DHS After Arrest of Two Pedophiles Who Impregnated Young Girls

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials announced the arrest of two illegal aliens who were convicted of impregnating young girls in Texas. DHS officials described the criminal aliens and other child sex predators recently arrested as the “worst of the worst.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Houston arrested Pedro Trejo Reyes, a Mexican national, on July 17. The criminal alien was convicted in 1995 for DWI and again in 2011 for “repeatedly sexually assaulting his 12-year-old niece, resulting in her pregnancy and subsequent miscarriage.”

An immigration judge ordered Reyes’s removal in 2011. Following the completion of his 16-year prison sentence, ICE officers arrested the child sex offender and shipped him home to Mexico.

“As the media and politicians continue to carry water for criminal illegal aliens who have committed indescribable acts of evil in our country, the brave men and women of ICE are arresting and removing the worst of the worst from the U.S.,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in a statement on Thursday. “Just today, ICE deported Pedro Trejo Reyes, who raped and impregnated a defenseless child. There is no path forward, no second chances, and no place in America for depraved aliens like him. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS is continuing to make America safe.”

He was not the only alleged or convicted child rapist arrested this week by ICE agents. Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers from the Houston Field Office arrested Edwin Jacobo Hernandez Mateo, a criminal alien from Honduras, officials stated. Hernandez was charged in Waller County, Texas, for raping and impregnating a minor under the age of 14. He will remain in ICE detention in Montgomery County, Texas, officials reported.

Other reported child sex offenders and other sex offenders arrested recently include:

Juan Gabriel Zamorano-Gutierrez, an illegal alien from Mexico, was convicted of molesting a minor in Ontario, California.

Edmundo Vasquez-Gaxiola, an illegal alien from Mexico, was convicted of aggravated indecent assault after being accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl over the course of several years in York Springs, Pa. According to a Pennsylvania State Police affidavit, the victim disclosed that the abuse began when she was around 5 years old and continued until she was about 11.

Kelvin Civil, an illegal alien from Haiti, was convicted of inducing a minor for sex, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest in Taunton, Massachusetts.

Elmer Breve-Sanchez, an illegal alien from Honduras, was convicted of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens in Del Rio, Texas.