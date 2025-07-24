CBP: Trump Delivers Most Secure Border in History — June Migrant Arrests Drop 15 Percent from Prior Record

The Trump administration delivered on its promise to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and set new records for the lowest number of migrant encounters. The June Southwest Land Border Encounters Report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows yet another decrease in migrant encounters, including the lowest number of encounters in a single day — 128 on June 28.

In a written statement, CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott said, “From shutting down illegal crossings to seizing fentanyl and enforcing billions in tariffs, CBP is delivering results on every front. Under this administration, we are protecting this country with relentless focus, and the numbers prove it.”

In June, Border Patrol agents apprehended 8,024 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry. “A new historic low,” officials wrote. The arrest of 6,072 illegal aliens who crossed the southwest border between ports of entry in June represents a decrease of 15 percent from the previous record set in March.

The Trump administration also set the record for the lowest number of migrants illegally crossing the border in a single day on June 28, when 136 migrants were apprehended. This compares to the Biden-era single-day record of more than 13,000 migrants.

For the second month in a row, not a single migrant who was apprehended after illegally crossing the border was admitted into the United States. During the Biden era of “catch and release,” between 50-70 percent of migrants who were encountered at the border were released into the U.S. Frequently, this resulted in thousands of illegal aliens being dumped into American cities on a daily basis without adequate time for screening.

The 6,072 arrests in June represent a decrease of nearly 93 percent from the previous year. The record-low number of migrants apprehended in June was 97 percent lower than the 222,018 apprehensions in December 2022, the peak of the Biden Border Crisis. That single month is greater than the first five full months of the Trump administration (38,704).

The El Paso Sector encountered 1,630 migrants in June. This was the busiest sector along the southwest border with Mexico. The Rio Grande Valley (981), Tucson (968), San Diego (895), and Del Rio Sectors (652) rounded out the top five.

During Fiscal Year 25, which began on October 1, 2024, agents apprehended 218,263 migrants along the southwest border. This is down 84 percent from the same period in FY24 when more than 1.3 million migrants were apprehended. In FY22, the Biden administration encountered more than 2.2 million migrants along the southwest border.

More than 65 percent of the migrants encountered along the southwest border were single adults. Family units (FMUA) accounted for approximately 24 percent of the total and the remaining 11 percent were unaccompanied alien children (UAC).