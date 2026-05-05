‘It’s Not Happening on Both Sides’: Scalise Calls Ted Lieu’s ’86 47′ Social Media Post ‘Disgusting’

Tuesday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) reacted to his colleague Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) posting “86 47” on multiple occasions to his X social media account.

The “86 47” posts were a response to the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey.

The Louisiana Republican called Lieu’s actions “disgusting.”

“I also want to ask you about this, because California Democrat Ted Lieu posted the phrase ’86 47′ on X,” FBN host Cheryl Cason said. “This directly references the slogan at the heart of James Comey’s indictment. And the Congressman framed the post as a prediction of failure of the DoJ, suggesting the case against Comey is going to collapse, and that his win damages for selective prosecution. And then, acting A.G. Todd Blanche, he says, he is going to be disbarred in all of this. But this is just days after President Trump faced a third assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. You were there, Congressman, that night. I want to get your reaction to these comments from Ted Lieu.”

Scalise replied, “It’s disgusting, and frankly, when you look at now the third, as you mentioned, assassination attempt on President Trump, we’ve seen a rise in political violence from the left. It’s not happening on both sides. Everybody knows that. And it’s language like that, it’s rhetoric like that, inciting just the far-left base of the party, some of these unhinged people, and it only takes one in the case of this California man who just decided, I’m going to take a train to California and try to kill the president and everybody else in that room. That was his intention. I was there. It was chaos. But luckily, he was not successful because of the brave men and women in the Secret Service who stopped him.”

“But if they didn’t stop him, his intention was to kill everybody, because he is seeing this kind of insightful language from the left,” he continued. “They need to stop saying these kind of things and recognize it’s having an impact and trying to incite people to go kill other Americans. I mean, do you have any humanity and care for your fellow human being? I mean, let’s go fight and win elections at the ballot box. That’s how America has always done it. You don’t resort to political violence. It’s never acceptable.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor