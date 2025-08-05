ICE: British Illegal Alien Re-Arrested After Activists Helped His Escape from Detention

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in San Diego re-arrested a British illegal alien after “pro-illegal alien activists” helped him escape from detention. The British national has prior charges and convictions related to drug and weapons possession, officials reported.

Special Agents with ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) quickly “reunited” Ahmed Mohamed with his handcuffs,” according to a post on social media by ICE officials.

“After escaping ICE custody with the help of pro-illegal alien activists, Ahmed Mohamed of the U.K. was swiftly apprehended and placed back into ICE custody,” officials stated. He now faces additional charges for escape from a federal facility.

The Telegraph reported that Mohamed escaped from ICE custody with the assistance of “left-wing activists.” The escape occurred as the British illegal alien was being transferred to an ICE detention facility in California.

HSI officials told The Telegraph that “Mohamed, who has been charged with narcotics and weapons offences, was shackled and being frogmarched to an ICE facility in downtown Los Angeles when a masked man, understood to be a pro-immigration protester, helped him to escape while guards were distracted.”

The activists loaded Mohamed into an awaiting van and drove off with him, ICE officials stated.

HSI agents launched a manhunt for the escaped criminal alien and reunited him with his handcuffs three days later when San Diego HSI agents found him at an undisclosed location.

The New York Post reported that Mohamed was arrested while wearing a $1,700 Louis Vuitton t-shirt.

“On top of his charges and convictions for narcotics and weapons possession, he will now be charged with escaping from confinement,” ICE officials said in the post on X.