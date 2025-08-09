East Texas Police Arrest Previously Deported Criminal Alien Gang Member After Pursuit

SPLENDORA, Texas — East Texas police officers arrested a three-time deported criminal alien gang member after he led officers on a high-speed pursuit through two counties. The pursuit ended when the driver, a Mexican national illegally present in the United States, lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

“The Splendora Police Department’s Criminal Interdiction Unit initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation,” Splendora police officials wrote in a post on Facebook. “As the officer approached, the driver initially stopped, then suddenly placed the vehicle in drive and fled the scene.”

The pursuit began in Montgomery County and ended in San Jacinto County when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Police say the man jumped out of the disabled vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Officers quickly arrested the man later identified as a Mexican national.

During the identification process, officers determined the Mexican national is a “documented gang member.” Officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Houston Field Office for Enforcement and Removal Operations filed an immigration detainer and confirmed the gang member had been deported on three occasions.

A criminal background check revealed several prior convictions for felony charges.

Officials report that the man now faces multiple charges. These charges could include felony possession of methamphetamine and fleeing in a vehicle to avoid apprehension.

He could also face federal charges for illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted felon. If convicted on that charge, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison. He also faced deportation proceedings after his cases in Montgomery County were complete.

Breitbart Texas’s Randy Clark reported that ICE officials in Houston said 350 illegal alien gang members were arrested during the first six months of the Trump administration. These criminal aliens were convicted of nearly 1,700 crimes and had been deported more than 1,430 times.