AZLE, TEXAS — A man is marking five years of serving nearly 7,000 people in his community and beyond through a unique ministry.

William Norman has spent countless hours sitting under a tent near an intersection in Azle where he is sure to be seen by countless people.

However, Norman does not simply sit there to watch the traffic but offers two things many need today: a listening ear and friendship.

Wednesday marked the fifth anniversary of the day he set up at the intersection, and he wrote in a Facebook post it has been a “true blessing” to help thousands of people on his “Listening Corner.”

“The encouragement of the people of Azle, Springtown, and the surrounding communities are the lifeblood of this ministry that has helped so many across this entire nation,” he wrote. “YOU helped me spread the love of Christ to a hurting world. As I celebrate this milestone I celebrate your backing and accepting me. Thank you and I LOVE you.”

The roadside ministry was born after Norman’s grandson inspired him to serve others following a personal challenge.

“The more I thought about it, the more it got laid on my heart,” he recalled during an interview Saturday with Breitbart News.

He bought a tent from Walmart, set up two lawn chairs, and a friend designed a wooden sign that read “Need to Talk? I’ll Listen.”

It did not take long for the community and people passing through the area to notice what he was doing.

“People just started coming. They were lined up in the parking lot, people stopping by going ‘Hey, how much does it cost?’ Nothing. Which is funny,” he said.

Norman listens and chats with people for free and said he has never asked for anything.

“You just have to show up. I think it’s about consistency and commitment to it. My mantra is no one can help everyone, but everyone can help someone,” he said.

Over the years, Norman has listened to people with struggles ranging from grief and addiction to relationship troubles and homelessness.

Many of the individuals he met later visited him again and told him they overcame those problems and were living healthier lives.

Norman, who is a Christian, said, “I love all these people no matter who they are or where they come from or what kind of person they are. I think they all deserve to be heard.”

He also noted “A lot of people just stop and ask for prayer going through stuff and I’m there for them.”

Norman told Breitbart News listening has been something he has learned during his time under the tent where he meets with people in all kinds of weather.

“Listening is a learning thing… I would pray about it every morning, ‘Lord, give me the wisdom to say the correct thing. Not just the knowledge, but the wisdom to give them correct information and or help. Let me listen out here and only speak when I should speak. Give me the wisdom to keep my mouth shut when I don’t need to,’” he said.

Norman has remained faithful to his ministry even though health challenges could have kept him at home. Indeed, it seems he cannot get enough of serving others and showing them the love of God.

When asked if had a message for Americans, Norman stated, “I tell people this all the time. I say, acknowledge others, show up for others, show kindness to others, and love others. I think if we’d do all that we’d get along. Because we’re gonna win more people to Christ by doing that.”