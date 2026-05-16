In what would be no doubt a first in New Jersey prison life, a transgender pedophile is demanding his women’s prison allow him to go naked and conduct nighttime Wiccan rituals in the prison yard.

Marina Volz, 37, a biological male born Matthew, is incarcerated for 25 years at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Clinton, NJ, for human trafficking and producing pornography of his own seven-year-old daughter, the New York Post reported.

According to the tabloid:

Volz claims to be Wiccan and sued the prison, the New Jersey Department of Corrections and head of religious services Dr. Joy Lynch in 2023 for religious discrimination, alleging he was denied access to religious items such as Tabbards — a sleeveless Wiccan vestment — and the ability to worship on Wiccan holy days. Wicca is a pagan religion that first sprang up in England in the 1950s, whose adherents practice witchcraft and refer to themselves as witches.

Volz is now reportedly in settlement talks with the state attorney general’s office. In February he submitted through his lawyers numerous demands for “religious accommodation,” which included the ability to conduct rituals “sky-clad,” the Wiccan term for nude, according to a report in Reduxx.

He also seeks “the ability to maintain a witch’s garden” to grow “sacred herbs” and have access to the Book of Shadows, which contains instructions for “magical rituals as well as a pentacle, incense, three electric or battery-operated candles, and a cup of grape juice as as substitute for wine,” Reduxx reported.

The brazen requests do not end there.

Volz is demanding he be allowed to marry his transgender accomplice in his child sex abuse case, Ashley Romero, who is a biological man.

Both were convicted in 2022, along with Sean Allen, who lived with them at their Franklin, New Jersey, home, for operating a “pornography production studio specializing in amateur, BDSM and taboo fetish content,” the Post reported.

In that case, prosecutors presented evidence that Volz and Romero took his seven-year-old daughter from her mother in Oregon and fled to New Jersey. Romero was seen sexually abusing the girl with another man in videos the trio produced.

“If this was not heinous, cruel and depraved, I don’t know what is,” said Peter Tobin, the judge in the case.

Transgender inmates became eligible for housing in women’s prisons in 2021 as part of the New Jersey Department of Corrections settlement with a case brought by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of child sex abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.