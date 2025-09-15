Texas University Student Arrested, Expelled for Mocking Charlie Kirk Assassination — ‘FAFO,’ Says Governor

Governor Greg Abbott said Texas Tech University student Camryn Giselle Booker “picked the wrong school to taunt the death of Charlie Kirk.” Booker was not only arrested, but Texas Tech expelled her from the university.

Texas Tech University police officers arrested the 18-year-old college student after she was seen jumping around and yelling at other students who were praying in tribute to the late Charlie Kirk. “F–k y’all homie dead, he got shot in the head,” Booker screamed.

A man wearing a MAGA hat pointed her out, saying, “evil is real people — and it kind of looks like that,” the New York Post reported. Following her arrest, Texas Tech University officials expelled Booker.

In a post on social media, Governor Abbott responded to the incident, saying, “This is what happened to the person who was mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination at Texas Tech.”

Abbott added, “FAFO (F–k Around and Find Out).”

The Texas Tech students gathered in prayer to celebrate the life of the slain political activist, Charlie Kirk. Witnesses said Booker engaged the students in a hate-filled diatribe. “She started yelling slurs and accusing everyone of being ‘fascists’ for honoring Kirk,” an attendee said, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Booker went on to allegedly assault several people, including an elderly veteran and a young mother carrying a child, the article revealed.

Texas Tech University Board of Regents Chairman Cody Campbell responded to the incident saying, “We are proud of our values and are not afraid to stand up for them.”