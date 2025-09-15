‘We Are Hunting You’: U.S. Forces Kill 3 Venezuelan Cartel Operatives in High-Seas Drug Interdiction Strike

The White House announced on Monday that the United States carried out another precision military strike against a boat carrying drugs. The attack took place in international waters in the Caribbean “against violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists.”

“This morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility,” President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social. “Be warned — If you are transporting drugs that can kill Americans, we are hunting you.”

The post includes a video showing the narcoterrorists’ boat being blown out of the water by a U.S. military “kinetic strike.”

The president said the strike took place in international waters against “confirmed narcoterrorists from Venezuela.” He reasserted that these “extremely violent drug trafficking cartels” pose a threat to U.S. national security.

The people on board the boat were killed, the president stated. No members of the U.S. armed forces were harmed during this targeted strike.

The president continued:

The illicit activities by these cartels have wrought DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES ON AMERICAN COMMUNITIES FOR DECADES, killing millions of American Citizens. NO LONGER. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reposted the White House video, saying, “We will stop at nothing to defend our homeland and our citizens. We will track them, kill them, and dismantle their networks throughout our hemisphere — at the times and places of our choosing.”

Earlier this month, President Trump ordered another U.S. military strike on a drug boat carrying a load of drugs and 11 members of the Transnational Terrorist Organization, Tren de Aragua, Breitbart Texas reported.

The president included a video showing an aerial view of the panga boat. At the 20-second mark in the video, the boat explodes and bursts into flames. The boat quickly sank.

The commander-in-chief added, “The strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in action. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America. BEWARE! Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!!!!!!!!!”

During a press conference where Trump announced the attack, he told reporters, “There’s more where that came from.” The president said the drugs came out of Venezuela.

“A lot of things are coming out of Venezuela,” the president added. “We took it out.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared, “We are going to wage combat against drug cartels that are flooding American streets and killing Americans,” as he prepared to depart on a trip to Mexico and Ecuador.

In February, the U.S. Department of State designated Tren de Aragua as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, Breibart Texas’s Ildefonso Ortiz reported. A few months later, in July, the State Department declared that Nicolas Maduro is “not the president of Venezuela.” Instead, Rubio says Maduro is the head of a narco-terrorist cartel that has “taken possession of the country.”

On August 8, Breitbart reported that President Trump signed an order authorizing the use of military force against “certain Latin American drug cartels.”

That order followed the U.S. Government’s designation of Venezuela’s Cartel De Los Soles as a terrorist group. As Breitbart Texas has reported, the criminal organization is allegedly led by Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and several key figures within that country’s military and government.

True to his words, the president’s use of U.S. military force against drug cartels continues.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran and serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.