Trump Orders U.S. Military Strike on Drug Boat, Killing 11 Tren de Aragua Terrorists in Warning to Traffickers

On direct orders from President Donald Trump, U.S. military forces launched a precision strike on a drug-laden vessel in international waters, killing 11 Tren de Aragua narcoterrorists en route to the United States. Trump declared the operation a clear warning to traffickers that those who smuggle poison toward American shores will face swift and lethal consequences.

“Earlier this morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a kinetic strike against positively identified Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility,” President Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “The strike occurred while the terrorists were at sea in International waters transporting illegal narcotics, heading to the United States.

The president included a video showing an aerial view of the panga boat. At the 20-second mark in the video, the boat explodes and bursts into flames. The boat quickly sank.

The commander-in-chief added, “The strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in action. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America. BEWARE! Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!!!!!!!!!”

The White House reposted the president’s Truth Social comments, adding, “Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America. BEWARE!”

During a press conference where Trump announced the attack, he told reporters, “There’s more where that came from.” The president said the drugs came out of Venezuela.

“A lot of things are coming out of Venezuela,” the president added. “We took it out.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared, “We are going to wage combat against drug cartels that are flooding American streets and killing Americans,” as he prepared to depart on a trip to Mexico and Ecuador.

In February, the U.S. Department of State designated Tren de Aragua as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, Breibart Texas’s Ildefonso Ortiz reported. A few months later, in July, the State Department declared that Nicolas Maduro is “not the president of Venezuela.” Instead, Rubio says Maduro is the head of a narco-terrorist cartel that has “taken possession of the country.”

On August 8, Breitbart reported that President Trump signed an order authorizing the use of military force against “certain Latin American drug cartels.”

That order followed the U.S. Government’s designation of Venezuela’s Cartel De Los Soles as a terrorist group. As Breitbart Texas has reported, the criminal organization is allegedly led by Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and several key figures within that country’s military and government.

It now appears the use of U.S. military force against drug cartels has begun.

