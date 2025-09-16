Abbott Demands Expulsion After Alleged Texas State Student Mocks Charlie Kirk Assassination at Campus Vigil

A man who is allegedly a student at Texas State University San Marcos is seen in a video mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The man can be seen pretending to be shot in the neck and collapsing. The incident occurred on Monday during a Charlie Kirk vigil on the San Marcos, Texas, campus.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott reposted the video on social media and called for Texas State officials to identify and expel the young man. “This conduct is not accepted at our schools. Expel this student immediately,” Abbott stated. “Mocking assassination must have consequences.”

The man who posted the video on X told Breitbart Texas that university officials are “actively trying to locate” the student and “arrest him for assault for spitting on a student.”

The video above shows the man standing in the small crowd assembled to honor Charlie Kirk. He begins to pretend he is being shot in the throat and goes into mock spasms. A short time later, he marches onto a statue behind the speaker and again pretends to be shot and falls on the ground before walking away.

In a separate video, the man is seen chanting, “F-ck Charlie Kirk, F-ck Charlie Kirk.” Other students, talking to each other, can be heard saying, “God Bless you, I love you.”

Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse responded to the incident with the following statement:

I am aware of the disturbing video that was taken at an event on our San Marcos campus on Monday. I have directed university officials to take immediate steps to identify the individual in the video. Behavior that trivializes or promotes violence is reprehensible and violates the values of Texas State. It will not be tolerated. If this individual is found to be affiliated with TXST, appropriate action will be taken. Let me be clear: expressions that glorify violence or murder have no place on our campuses.

As of press time, the student has not been officially identified.

Recently, Breitbart Texas reported that a Texas Tech University student was arrested by campus police and later expelled from the university for her behavior in front of a group of students praying for Charlie Kirk.

Texas Tech University police officers arrested 18-year-old Texas Tech University student Camryn Giselle Booker after she was seen jumping around and yelling at other students who were praying in tribute to the late Charlie Kirk. “F–k y’all homie dead, he got shot in the head,” Booker screamed.

Governor Abbott responded to the young woman’s arrest and expulsion, saying, “This is what happened to the person who was mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination at Texas Tech — FAFO.” [F–k Around and Find Out]

Texas Tech University Board of Regents Chairman Cody Campbell responded to the incident, saying, “We are proud of our values and are not afraid to stand up for them.”