WATCH: Dallas ICE Agents Risk Their Lives to Save Migrants Under Sniper Fire

Surveillance video from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas shows agents putting their lives at risk to rescue migrants who were pinned down in a van by sniper fire. The agents managed to get the survivors out of the van and into the safety of the building.

Fox News Dallas reporter Brooke Taylor posted the video on social media. The security camera videos show agents getting migrants out of a transportation van and rushing them into the building as a sniper continued to fire on their position. Taylor said the video depicts the agents “are seen ducking behind two transportation vans while quickly shuffling detainees inside the facility, where an ICE agent frantically guides the shackled detainees down a hallway.”

Inside the building, the agents move the illegal aliens to a safer location within the building. They then appear to go back into the line of fire to help those who were injured by the gunfire.

ICE officials told Taylor they hope the video provides insight into the bravery of the men and women who are serving our country to get dangerous criminal off the streets. They said the agents were ” heroic, clearly willing to risk their lives to save the detainees, rather than focus on dangerous anti-ICE rhetoric.”

The officials said the agents at the Dallas Field Office are “upset, devastated, and frustrated that the public can’t see they are just doing their jobs and protecting the community.”

It is not clear, at this time, how many migrants were killed by the sniper. Reports indicate that Angel Garcia-Hernandez, a Mexican national with multiple criminal convictions, sustained multiple gunshot wounds but was listed in critical condition. Another migrant, José Andrés Bordones-Molina (Venezuelan national), was wounded in the attack. The status of Norlan Guzman-Fuentes (nationality not disclosed) is not clear at the time of this report. He reportedly has an extensive violent criminal history that includes charges of battery, improper display of a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and DWI.