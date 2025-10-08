Chicago Illegal Alien Operation Commander Responds to Bounty Threat on His Life

The commander of the Department of Homeland Security’s illegal alien operations in Los Angeles and Chicago reacted to the arrest of the man who allegedly offered a bounty for his kidnapping or murder. He stated that violent gangs are “feeling way to comfortable” in sanctuary cities like Chicago when they believe they can threaten to kidnap and kill law enforcement officers.

“When violent gangs can plot to kidnap and kill law enforcement officers in a U.S. city like Chicago, that means they are feeling way too comfortable,” Border Patrol Commander Op At Large Gregory Bovino wrote in a post on social media. “Time to make them feel uncomfortable.”

Bovino’s comments followed the arrest reported by Breitbart News’ John Binder of alleged Latin Kings gang member Juan Espinoza Martinez, who is accused of posting a bounty for the kidnapping or death of Chief Bovino.

In an Immigration and Customs Enforcement press release, officials reported:

HSI Chicago received a screenshot of a Snapchat conversation from a user named “Juan” appearing to place a $2,000 bounty for information “cuando lo agarren,” which translates to “when they catch him,” and a $10,000 reward “if you take him down.” A third response of “LK….on him” indicates the involvement of the Latin Kings. [Emphasis added]

During an interview on Fox News’ Sean Hannity show, Bovino reacted to the threat, saying, “It’s a war zone out there… That $2,000 to kidnap, $10,000 to kill senior Border Patrol officials and senior ICE officials here in Chicago. Now, Sean, what happens between the kidnapping and the killing portion? That’s something out of a third-world country. Is this America?”

On America Reports, a visibly shaken Bovino said, “This is something out of a third-world country.”

“Is this America?” the chief asked.

Bovino criticized Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s efforts to aid the illegal alien population and his language that is raising the danger level for law enforcement officers attempting to round up the “worst-of-the-worst” criminal aliens. He told Fox News that Pritzker should “get with the program.”

“We’re not talking about dreamers here,” the chief explained. “We’re talking about violent offenders, cartel affiliates, and gang enforcers who feel comfortable enough to put a price on our heads.”

The threats against Bovino and other federal law enforcement officials have not deterred the efforts to round up the criminal aliens plaguing our major Democrat-run cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and Boston. CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez interviewed Bovino after going onto the streets of Chicago with Operation Midway Blitz teams.

“We’re going to carry out that mission,” Bovino told CNN in Chicago on Tuesday. “And that’s paramount, or else we shouldn’t be here. We’re going to carry that mission out.”

Regarding the increasing attacks on agents and officers enforcing the law in Chicago and other cities, Bovino warned that if, “someone steps in the way, then … that may not work out well for them, and if we need to effect an arrest of a US citizen or anyone else, then we’ll do that.”