Texas Warns Millions of Food Benefit Cuts Caused By Schumer Shutdown Over Illegal Alien Benefits

HHS sent messages to the state’s poorest families notifying them that food benefits will be cut off in November if the Schumer Shutdown continues. The government shutdown will cut food assistance programs to 3.5 million people in the Lone Star State, including 1.7 million children.

HHS officials in Texas received information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that funding for SNAP (food stamps) will be halted in November if the shutdown continues, the Texas Tribune reported on Friday.

A letter from from the federal government to HHS states, “SNAP has funding available for benefits and operations through the month of October. However, if the current lapse in appropriations continues, there will be insufficient funds to pay full November SNAP benefits for approximately 42 million individuals across the Nation.”

These benefits are paid to Texas’s poorest families via the “Lone Star Card.” HHS officials in Texas notified recipients to visit their website for more information regarding the possible loss of food support.

The Texas Tribune reported that other assistance programs, including the Temporary Assistance to Need Families (TANF), the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), Medicaid, and the Children Health Insurance Program (CHIP) are not currently impacted by the shutdown.

The East Texas Banner, which covers many rural counties, reports that State officials have no choice but to comply with the federal funding cutoff of SNAP funds due to the continuing government shutdown.

The local news outlet said approximately 235,000 people in East Texas communities will be impacted and will face food insecurity. The East Texas Food Bank reports that demand for food assistance continues at a high level due to economic conditions and other economic pressures that affect the rural communities.

More information can be found at Texas’s Federal Government Shutdown FAQ page.

