ICE: Illinois Rep. Lies About Arrest of Illegal Alien at Chicago-Area Pre-School

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials said U.S. Representative Mike Quigley (D-IL) “deliberately misrepresented the facts” surrounding the arrest of a Colombian illegal alien arrested at a Chicago-area preschool. The illegal alien and her male friend driver fled from ICE officers and ran into the daycare.

Rep. Quigley falsely claimed that ICE “took a preschool teacher without a warrant IN FRONT OF CHILDREN” at a daycare center in his Cook County district. ICE officials responded, calling out Quigley for deliberately spreading false information about the arrest.

What actually happened, according to ICE, is that officers attempted to stop a vehicle registered to a female illegal alien from Colombia. When the officers activated their emergency lights, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit. The driver sped into a shopping center that is home to a preschool facility. The driver and the female illegal alien got out of the vehicle and ran into the school and barricaded themselves in the school’s vestibule. Their actions put the lives of the children and teachers in danger, not the ICE officers, officials reported.

The officers eventually took the woman into custody. However, the woman lied about her identity.

Officers learned the woman is an illegal alien from Colombia. She also claimed not to know who the male driver was, saying she just picked him up from a bus stop.

ICE officials promised to release additional information about the woman and the male assailant as soon as it becomes available.

Public officials, like Congressman Quigley, put ICE officers, agents, and the general public in danger as they stir up anti-ICE radicals with false information. Threats against ICE officers and agents is up by more than 8,000 percent, officials reported this week.

Quigley responded to ICE’s social media post, saying, “They’re lying.” He offered no evidence to support his claim.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Quigley told reporters that “ICE agents followed the teacher into the school without a warrant and abducted her in front of her students.”

“This woman is a trusted, loved member of her community,” Quigley continued. He claimed the woman has a work permit.

Quigley did not mention the police pursuit that ended with the woman fleeing into the school and placing the children at risk. The woman’s vehicle appears to be illegally parked in front of the school, adding validity to the ICE response.

Breitbart Texas reached out to ICE officials for a response to Quigley’s claims and more information about the pursuit and arrest.