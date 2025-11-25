Biden-Released Turkish Criminal Alien Arrested in Buffalo, Attacked ICE Officers While Screaming ‘Allahu Akbar’

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Buffalo officers in New York arrested a 39‑year‑old Turkish illegal alien who reportedly violently resisted arrest, tried to seize an officer’s taser, and shouted “Allahu Akbar” during a Nov. 5 enforcement operation. The suspect, Saim Irgi, had previously been released into the United States without vetting by the Biden administration after crossing illegally from Mexico in 2023. Since his release into the U.S., he racked up a violent criminal history in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, according to ICE officials.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers in Buffalo conducted a targeted enforcement operation on November 5 and encountered Irgi, and attempted to place him in custody. Officials report that the illegal alien from Turkey, a country with known ties to terrorism, resisted the officers and tried to grab an officer’s taser. He began screaming “Allahu Akbar” as he fought with the officers.

The Biden administration released Irgi after Border Patrol agents arrested him after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico near Jamul, California, on July 7, 2023. He was released without any vetting by the Biden administration, officials stated.

After the Biden administration released him, he freely traveled around the United States and began a crime spree, officials stated. This includes an assault on March 19 in Pennsauken, New Jersey. While that charge was dismissed on Arpil 4, he picked up another charge in Philadelphia on the same day. In this matter, he was charged with strangulation, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.

ICE officials detailed the encounter with Irgi on November 5, stating:

While conducting a targeted operation in Tonawanda Nov. 5, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations officers observed a target driving a vehicle away from a residence. The officers followed and activated their emergency lights when it was safe to do so. During a consensual encounter, ICE officers confirmed the driver was Saim Irgi, an illegal alien from Turkey without authorization to be in the U.S. Officers asked Irgi to exit the vehicle multiple times, but he consistently refused and actively resisted when officers attempted to remove him. Officers were eventually able to remove the alien from the vehicle and escort him to the ground where he continued to resist the officers. Officers drew their tasers and informed Irgi multiple times that if he did not stop resisting, he would be tased. While attempting to place Irgi in custody, he grabbed onto an officer’s taser while screaming “Allahu Akbar,” at which point another officer deployed their taser to gain control of Irgi. The illegal alien was subsequently placed in restraints, taken into custody, and transported to Buffalo Federal Detention Facility for processing and detention. Upon arrival at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility, Irgi was evaluated by the medical staff and deemed medically fit for detention.

“Saim Irgi is a violent criminal offender and a significant public safety threat to the residents of western New York,” said ICE Buffalo acting Field Office Director Tammy Marich. “The officers of ICE Buffalo will continue to work tirelessly to arrest and remove criminal illegal aliens from the United States.”

ICE officials did not disclose if Irgi has any ties to known terrorist organizations.