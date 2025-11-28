HEGSETH: ‘We’ve Only Just Begun to Kill Narco-Terrorists’ — Proclaims Cartel War Entered New Phase

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth declared that the United States has “only just begun to kill narco-terrorists,” a blunt call to escalate direct action against cartel operatives. Hegseth reinforced the message in a separate post, vowing that the campaign against transnational drug cartels has entered a new phase. Together, the remarks underscore a growing push inside the national security establishment to treat cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and confront them with military force.

In a Friday night post on social media, Secretary Hegseth bluntly and boldly stated, “We have only just begun to kill narco-terrorists.”

The secretary doubled down two minutes later with a scathing post about “fake news” media delivering “more fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland.”

Hegseth reiterated the consistent message from the Trump administration about narco-terrorists and foreign terrorist organizations, writing, “As we’ve said from the beginning, and in every statement, these highly effective strikes are specifically intended to be “lethal, kinetic strikes.” The declared intent is to stop lethal drugs, destroy narco-boats, and kill the narco-terrorists who are poisoning the American people. Every trafficker we kill is affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization.”

He emphasized that the orders to strike the narco-terrorists is a “lawful order under both U.S. and international law. He explained that “all actions are in compliance with the law of armed conflict.”

“The Biden administration preferred the kid gloves approach, allowing millions of people — including dangerous cartels and unvetted Afghans — to flood our communities with drugs and violence,” Secretary Hegseth stated. “The Trump administration has sealed the border and gone on offense against narco-terrorists. Biden coddled terrorists; we kill them.”